Fire breaks out at Weston apartment complex

A space heater caught fire at a Weston apartment complex Wednesday morning, according to Everest Metro Police.

Only one unit of an eight unit building was affected, police said. Most residents were not home at the time, but those who were got out safely. Police said some animals were also removed safely.

Police on scene said fire crews were able to quickly put out the fire on Schmutzler St around 9 a.m.

SAFER, Wausau, Ringle, Mosinee and Riverside Fire Departments were called in to assist with the fire.