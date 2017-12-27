Fire breaks out at Weston apartment complex - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Fire breaks out at Weston apartment complex

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -

A space heater caught fire at a Weston apartment complex Wednesday morning, according to Everest Metro Police.

Only one unit of an eight unit building was affected, police said. Most residents were not home at the time, but those who were got out safely. Police said some animals were also removed safely.

Police on scene said fire crews were able to quickly put out the fire on Schmutzler St around 9 a.m.

SAFER, Wausau, Ringle, Mosinee and Riverside Fire Departments were called in to assist with the fire. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.