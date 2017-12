Sylvan Hill tubing in Wausau is temporarily closed due to the bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills.

According to the Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Facebook page, the hill will be closed Wednesday.

According to Karyn Powers with the department, the cutoff for the hill is 0 degrees. The hill will reopen when the temperature is back above that.

Check the StormTrack 9 weather app or WAOW.com for the latest on the cold temperatures.