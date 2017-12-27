North central Wis. warming shelters open in bitter cold

Warming shelters have opened throughout north central Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service said a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Wind chills of 20-30 degrees below zero are expected at times according to Oneida County Emergency Management. Wind chills like these can lead to frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30-minutes.

Shelter times and dates vary. See details below.

Marathon County

Wausau Community Warming Center: 540 S. 3rd Avenue Wausau, WI 54401

Nov. 1 to April 30 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Salvation Army: 202 Callon St. Wausau WI, 54401

(715) 845-4272

Marathon County Libraries

Business hours - (715) 261-7200

Oneida County (All 24/7)

Rhinelander Trig’s Riverwalk Centre Mall: 232 S. Courtney Street Rhinelander, WI 54501

Seating area in mall area, 715-369-1470

Rhinelander Wal-Mart Supercenter: 2121 Lincoln Street Rhinelander, WI 54501

715-362-8550

Minocqua/Woodruff Trig’s Mall: 9750 Highway 70 West Minocqua, WI 54548

Seating in Mall Area 8760, 715-356-9456

Wal-Mart Supercenter: Northridge Way Minocqua, WI 54548

715-356-1609

Portage County

Village of Almond (Municipal Center): 122 Main St. Almond, WI 54909

Monday and Thursday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Amherst Lettie W Jensen Community Center: 487 N. Main St. Amherst, WI 54406

Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Plover Village of Plover (Village Hall): 2400 Post Rd. Plover, WI 54467

Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Rosholt Portage County Public Library Rosholt Branch: 137 N. Main St. Rosholt, WI 54473

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stevens Point ADRC Lincoln Center: 1519 Water St., Stevens Point, WI 54481

Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Community Warming Center (Evergren Community Initatives): 1300 Main St. Stevens Point, WI 54481

Nov. 1 through April 30, 8:30 - 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. After 9 p.m. a police escort is needed.

Portage County Health and Human Services: 817 Whiting Ave. Stevens Point, WI 54881

Monday and Thursday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Portage County Public Library, Main Branch: 1001 Main St. Stevens Point, WI 54481

Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Salvation Army Hope Center 1600 Briggs St. Stevens Point, WI 54481

24/7

Check the StormTrack 9 weather app or WAOW.com for the latest on the cold temperatures.