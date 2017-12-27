Man hangs out in shorts, snow in Erie, Penn.

A viral photo shows a man making the most of the five feet of snow that was dumped on Erie, Penn.

The photo posted Tuesday shows James Achille in a tank top and shorts, with a beer in hand as he kicks back in the snow.

“I got my toes in the water, ass in the sand," Achille's post said. "Not a worry in the world, a cold beer in my hand. Life is good today.” The text comes from the song Toes, by Zac Brown Band.

Residents of Erie, Penn., where more than 60 inches of snow fell in the last couple days, will also expect to see more lake effect snow Wednesday, ABC News reports.

Western Pennsylvania and New York may get another 4 to 8 inches of snow, according to ABC News.