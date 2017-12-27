Merrill man charged after $28K in heroin seized - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Merrill man charged after $28K in heroin seized

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -

A 23-year-old man was arrested after three ounces of heroin and more than $3,000 in cash was seized in Merrill Tuesday, according to Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Sly was charged Wednesday with possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to the sheriff's office. Sly was ordered held on $50,000 cash bond.

The heroin has an estimated street value of $28,000, the sheriff's office said.

Sly remains in the Lincoln County Jail, according to officials.

Officials said this case is the result of an ongoing joint investigation between drug officers with the Merrill Police Department and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

