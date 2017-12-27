Dog injured in train crash needs surgery

A dog that was injured in a collision between a train and a car in Oshkosh is in need of surgery.

The Oshkosh Area Humane Society says a one-year-old dog named Elsa was in the car at the time of the crash and suffered multiple pelvic breaks.

The dog was found injured and bleeding on Dec. 23, hours after the crash that killed two women and injured a third person.

The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is asking the community for help covering the cost of orthopedic surgery.

“The cost of the surgery is estimated to be $4,500- $5,000 and if she gets the surgery the veterinarian said there’s no reason she can’t have a full, happy life,” Executive Director, Joni Geiger said.

A donor has offered to match up to $1,500 in donations for the surgery.

“Elsa has been through a horribly traumatic event. If she gets the surgery she’ll have the opportunity for a new start with a loving family. We believe she deserves that opportunity and we hope some of the people in our community do too,” Geiger said.

How to donate:

Call OAHS as 920-424-2128

Visit http://www.oahs.org/

The collision happened at 11:19 p.m. on Dec. 22 at Washington Avenue and Broad Street.

Two Oshkosh women were killed in the crash. They have been identified as Emily N. Mueller and Jessica L. Roby.

A third person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation. Possible witnesses or those with information are urged to call police at 920-236-5700.