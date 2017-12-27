Cold weather causes bridge issues in Green Bay

Subzero temperatures caused problems Wednesday morning for drivers attempting to cross the Fox River in Green Bay.

The Ray Nitschke (Main Street) Bridge was closed for several hours after it became stuck in the up position while letting a ship pass.

Steve Grenier, director of Green Bay's Department of Public Works, says these kind of issues are to be expected during the bitter cold.

"When you get a cold snap, the hydraulic fluid gets cold. The pumps that drive the hydraulic fluid have to work that much harder," Grenier says.

In 2017, the Main Street Bridge has opened 450 times. Nine of those openings came with an issue that impacted traffic flow.

In freezing cold temperatures, corrective measures are limited.

"When we start getting down below zero, there's really not a whole lot you can do. We've just go to wait this out until we get warmer weather," Grenier says.

Meanwhile, slick roads were a concern on the Leo Frigo Bridge Wednesday morning. Green Bay Police responded to several crashes on the I-43 span due to icy conditions.