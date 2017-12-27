Staying safe in the bitter cold

With temperatures dropping below zero, keeping yourself safe from the cold can be crucial.

Even though hypothermia can happen all year long, it happens faster during the winter months.

Dr. Larry Gordon, an area pediatrician, said if you can avoid going outside to do so.

"If you have to go outside make sure you're dressing appropriately," Gordon said.

He recommends buying winter gear that is thermal inside and waterproof.

"The layers help trap the air in between them so one or two layers isn't enough," Gordon said.

Experts advise people to educate themselves about the warning signs of hypothermia. They said to look out for hands numbing along with feet and any part of your face.

"You might realize it's going to be very difficult to think properly," according to Gordon. He recommends going to a warm shelter right away.

Another way to keep you and your family safe during the cold months is by bringing everyone inside periodically if you're outside for a long period of time.

Dr. Gordon also recommends avoiding alcohol if you're going to be outside because it lowers your bodies temperature.