Blood centers in need of donations

The bitter cold and holiday season is impacting blood donations in central Wisconsin.

The Blood Center of Wisconsin held a blood drive Wednesday to try and keep up with the demand from hospitals.

"It's very slow for us to collect the amount of blood we need to collect, each day we need to collect 800 units of blood just to meet the basic needs of our hospitals," said Becky Brown, the account manager of the Blood Center of Wisconsin.

Brown said they offer extra incentives this time of year to get more people out.

"The need for blood never quits," said Brown. "I think nobody expects that they're ever going to need blood or be in a situation that they're going to need it, so it's really important to maintain that supply constantly because you never know when you or a family member is going to be in need of it.

Kent Johnson was one of the numerous people who went out to the drive to donate their blood, for him, the cause hits closer to home.

"I started a few years ago right before Christmas it felt like a good time to give," said Johnson. "I always wanted to return because when I was 8 years old I was in a bad car accident, I had a skull fracture."

Johnson needed blood back then throughout the surgeries.

"I enjoy giving back, it makes me feel good, it's something that I like to do," said Johnson. "You're giving something back that people really need."

He hopes that others give back as well.

The Blood Center of Wisconsin is hosting two more drives this year. Dec. 28 at the American Legion in Marshfield and Dec. 29 at the Rothschild Village Hall.