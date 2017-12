Firefighters want people to understand the dangers of going out on the ice during the winter.

Before heading out to go fishing firefighters recommend people to contact the Department of Natural Resources to make sure the ice is safe.

"Even though the ice changes color depending on the thickness, it's just always smart to check with the DNR," said Wausau firefighter Quinn Ambrosius.

Officials also recommend having at least one other person with you just in case of an emergency.

Ambrosius advised people to wear warm clothes, have at least a screw driver or ice pick, and extra blankets when heading out.

"If you do fall in try to have as much of your body out of the water to preserve some heat," Ambrosius said. "Then when help does come they can see you and help as much as they can."

He said it's not common for the fire department to get a call to help someone who has fallen through the ice.