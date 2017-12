No one is hurt after a fire broke out at a home in Merrill Wednesday evening, according to the Merrill Fire Department.

The fire started around 5:22 p.m. on East 6th Street.

When authorities arrived on scene, flames were visible in the kitchen, part of the second floor and attic, before crews put the blaze out.

Both resident were out to dinner at the time of the fire. However, one of the residents said earlier in the evening, a circuit breaker to the kitchen tripped, they reset it and then left.

Authorities said the cause of the fire appears to be electrical.

Damage is estimated around $30,000.