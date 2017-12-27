Badgers take a break, visit South Beach before Orange Bowl - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Badgers take a break, visit South Beach before Orange Bowl

Posted:
MIAMI (WKOW) -

The Wisconsin football team has traded in the snow and cold for the sand and sun. 

The Badgers took a break from Orange Bowl practice to visit Miami Beach Wednesday.

In addition to daily practices leading up to the game, the players are packing in daily activities in South Beach. Some are philanthropic in nature - like the trip to Dave & Busters with kids from Big Brothers/Big Sisters on Tuesday night. Others are just plain fun - like the family beach day on Wednesday.

Pretty soon the Badgers will have to get serious about the bowl preps though, but there's still one or two more moments to kick back and relax.

