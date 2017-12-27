Badgers motivated to continue bowl winning streak - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Badgers motivated to continue bowl winning streak

Posted:
MIAMI (WKOW) -

The Badgers are practicing in the Miami area for their 16th consecutive appearance in a bowl game - the sixth longest streak in the country. That's not the only bowl streak their looking to extend.

Wisconsin returns to the state of Florida for a bowl game for the first time since snapping a four-game bowl losing streak in the Outback Bowl three years ago with Athletic Director Barry Alvarez at the helm.

Wisconsin has since gone 2-0 in bowl games under head coach Paul Chryst. The players are protective of their three-game bowl win streak.

"Bowl games - those are like the fun ones," said wide receiver A.J. Taylor.  "They're a little bit more stress-free but at the same time, you want to win the game."

"We won three straight," said offensive lineman David Edwards.  "We want to keep that streak going and it's a great springboard into next year."

"I'm not saying it's us but ever since my class got here we haven't lost a bowl game," said offensive lineman Michael Deiter.  "So, I guess we'll take some credit for that. But since we haven't lost - to be 4-0 - it'd be awesome."

The Badgers are 14-14 all-time in bowl games. This is the team's first apperance in the Orange Bowl. 

