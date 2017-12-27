Athlete of the Week: Alysha Stieber, Marathon - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Athlete of the Week: Alysha Stieber, Marathon

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Connect
MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WAOW) -

Marathon girls basketball star Alysha Stieber is averaging a career-high 16 points per game this year and in the process the senior is combing her passion off the court with her ability on it. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.