Wednesday Sports Report: Marathon boys, girls advance to finals of holiday tournament

Scores, results and highlights from Wednesday's local sports action.More >>
Marathon's Alysha Stieber wants to own her own business one day. But while she's focused leading Marathon girls basketball to another state appearance on the court she uses her passion in process.More >>
Drew Blair dropped 34 points Friday night as SPASH took care of business on the road, defeating Wisconsin Rapids 71-53. In the process, the Northwest Missouri State pledge surpassed his 1,000th career point.More >>
Wausau West star guard Maddie Schires surpassed 1,000 points for her career on Thursday night.More >>
Thursday's area local prep scores.More >>
Some of the areas best high school football talent have made it official. Four prospects signed their National Letter of Intent to play Division I football.More >>
D.C. Everest junior Zion Turner scored 39 points Tuesday as the Evergreens topped Wausau West 83-64.More >>
Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.More >>
Friday's high school sports scores as reported to the WAOW Sports OfficeMore >>
