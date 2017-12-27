Wednesday Sports Report: Marathon boys, girls advance to finals - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wednesday Sports Report: Marathon boys, girls advance to finals of holiday tournament

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
BOYS BASKETBALL
   Gresham Community 53, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 50
   Marathon 51, Thorp 32
   Merrill 82, Luxemburg-Casco 57 
GIRLS BASKETBALL
   Marathon 64, Bonduel 36
   Stratford 28, Westby 15
   Wausau West 99, Oshkosh North 83

BOYS HOCKEY
   Lakeland 5, Oshkosh 1
   Wausau West 4, Madison Edgewood 2
GIRLS HOCKEY
   Central Wisconsin Storm 8, Mandan, N.D. 0
   USM 5, Lakeland/Tomahawk 2

