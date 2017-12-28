Rose, Orange, Sugar, Sun -- where did all these bowl games come from?

Football bowl games are a longstanding tradition in the U.S., so long that most of us have no idea where the names of the games came from, or how they came to be.

In 1890, Pasadena, California, decided to hold a Tournament of Roses Parade to showcase its mild winters. The city added a football game in 1902, to further impress people in other states who were often forced to weather snowstorms to watch fall football games.

The Rose Bowl is the oldest of the post-season college football games, taking its name from Rose Bowl Stadium. The stadium was named for its bowl-shape, modeled after the Yale Bowl, which served as a prototype for stadiums across the country.

City leaders in Miami, Florida, decided in 1921 to also show off their climate with a "Fiesta of the American Tropics," centered around a New Year's Day football game. The fiesta never happened, but a Palm Festival and an associated football game did. The game soon became known as the "Orange Bowl."

Taking note of the success of the Rose and Orange bowls, New Orleans newspaper publisher Col. James Thomson, and sports editor Fred Digby, first proposed a bowl game in 1927. It took years to gain the support it needed, but in 1935, the first Sugar Bowl was played in Tulane Stadium. The site of the stadium was once a sugar cane plantation.

Tulane Stadium hosted the game from 1935 through 1974. The Sugar Bowl has been played in the Louisiana Superdome since 1975, except for 2006. That year, the Sugar Bowl was played in the Georgia Dome in Atlanta because of damage to the Superdome from Hurricane Katrina.

At the end of December in 1935, the first Sun Bowl was played in El Paso, Texas, between high school teams. The first collegiate Sun Bowl was played News Year’s Day in 1936.

This year’s legacy bowl games include the Georgia Bulldogs and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual, the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the Wisconsin Badgers and Miami Hurricanes in the Capital One Orange Bowl and the North Carolina State Wolfpack and the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Hyundai Sun Bowl.



The list of bowl games has continued to grow over the decades, many steeped in tradition, many named for sponsors, including:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Texas Bowl

Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl

Autozone Liberty Bowl

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

Bahamas Bowl

Belk Bowl

Birmingham Bowl

Cactus Bowl

Camping World Bowl

Capital One Orange Bowl

Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl

Citrus Bowl Presented By Overton's

Foster Farms Bowl

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Hawai'i Bowl

Las Vegas Bowl

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Military Bowl Presented By Northrop Grumman

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl

Outback Bowl

Playstation Fiesta Bowl

Quick Lane Bowl

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Taxslayer Bowl

Valero Alamo Bowl

Walk-On's Independence Bowl

Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl

