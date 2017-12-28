Powerball numbers drawn; amount estimated near $337 million

Did you buy a ticket?

The numbers for Wednesday night’s Powerball, which is estimated to be as high as $337 million, have been drawn. Read them below.

3-9-16-56-60 Powerball number: 3

On Tuesday the Mega Million numbers were drawn. The next expected day for another Mega Millions drawing is Dec. 29, 2017.

In August, Mavis Wanczyk of Chicopee, Massachusetts, claimed the largest jackpot won by a single ticket in North American lottery history. It was also the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever.

Wanczyk chose to take a lump sum payment of $480 million — $336 million after taxes.