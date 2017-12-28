Wisconsin Rapids cold video makes GMA - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin Rapids cold video makes GMA

By Justine Braun
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -

A chilly video from the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department Facebook page made it on Good Morning America Thursday.

The video was posted Wednesday and showed frozen fog blowing around on the Wisconsin River.

"The early morning frozen fog at 20 below makes reading (police) reports a little distracting," the Facebook post said.

The GMA story said the record chill brought arctic like scenes to parts of Wisconsin.

