Wisconsin firefighters brave cold to rescue cat from tree

Brrrs and purrs. Firefighters in southeastern Wisconsin braved the subzero temperatures Wednesday to rescue a cat from a tree.

The Germantown Fire Department posted photos of the rescue of Waffles the Cat to Facebook.

Firefighters said Waffles was stuck 24 feet up in a tree. Engine Company 64 put up the ladder and got Waffles to safety.

The department said this happened during -16 degree weather.

"Waffles was returned to its owner and is now back in its warm house," reads the department's Facebook post.