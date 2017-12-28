Marshfield man, 42, nabbed in police child sex predator sting

A 42-year-old Marshfield man who responded to a Craigslist ad posted by an undercover officer attempting to catch child sex predators told investigators he answered the ad for sex with a girl in trying to protect children from sex trafficking, according to a criminal complaint.

Jared Teche backed out of a plan arranged online to meet an 8-year-old girl, suspecting law enforcement was involved, but investigators found him by getting records that traced his email and computer internet protocol addresses, the complaint said.

A search found 93 images and videos of child pornography at his home, the complaint said.

Teche is charged with 11 felonies - one count of soliciting a child for prostitution and 10 counts of possession of child pornography. A judge set a preliminary hearing for Wednesday.

According to the complaint, in late October, Eau Claire police posted the Craiglist ad with an officer posing as the father of two girls - ages 8 and 11 - and offering the girls were available for sex because their mother was gone for a couple of days.

On Oct. 27, Teche agreed to pay $400 to have sexual contact with the youngest girl – fictitiously named "Gracie" - but wanted a picture of her, the complaint said. An "age regressed image" of what appeared to be a prepubescent girl was sent and Tech replied with a "completely nude photo of himself."

The meeting with the bogus father and girl never happened, and in mid-December investigators had enough evidence for a warrant to search Teche's home, the complaint said.

Teche, a divorced father of two sons, told investigators he answered the Craigslist ad to protect children from sex trafficking, he admitted he sent the nude picture of himself and he knew the images found on his computer were girls under 10 years old, the complaint said.