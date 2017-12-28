Smoking likely caused Christmas Eve apartment fire - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Smoking likely caused Christmas Eve apartment fire

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -

Smoking was likely the cause of a Marshfield apartment fire on Christmas Eve, according to the Marshfield Fire Department.

A man was rescued from his burning apartment above Mr. G's Saloon on Central Avenue around 9:15 p.m. last Sunday, according to the fire department.

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown but officials said it was likely due to mishandled smoking in the apartment.

Officials said the fire was quickly put out and that's when they found the man in the back of the apartment.

He was unresponsive at the time, but the department said he was alert and talking to emergency responders when he was taken to the Marshfield Medical Center.

He was later transferred to a Madison hospital.

A dog died in the fire.

Crews were at the scene for about an hour and a half.

