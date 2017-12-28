Some Lincoln County snowmobile trails now open

MERRILL (WAOW) - Lincoln County has joined the list of counties with snowmobile trails open.

Some of Lincoln County zone one trails opened at noon Thursday but all trails in zones two and three remain closed, the Forestry, Land and Parks Department said.

Expect early season riding conditions throughout the trail system and watch for "trail closed" signs, the department said.

Lincoln County trail conditions can be found at: www.co.lincoln.wi.us or by calling the trail hotline at 715-539-1033.