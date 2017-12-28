2017 Year in Review staff picks: Rebecca Ribley

2017 was full of both positive and heart-wrenching news moments. As a young journalist, experiencing these events has been eyeopening; Many of which I'm sure will help shape the rest of my career. I was tasked with picking five stories that impacted me this year. Out of the hundreds we covered, this is what stands out to me.

1. The March 22 shooting rampage: Four lives were taken during a shooting spree in Marathon County, including an Everest Metro detective. This is one of those stories that makes people remember exactly what they were doing when the news hits. I was driving into work that Wednesday when I got a call from my news director. He said I needed to get to the station as soon as possible. Walking through the doors I had no idea what I was getting myself into. The days and weeks following the shooting I saw tears and heartache, but I also saw strength and compassion. Neighbors hanging blue ribbons, a vigil with hundreds of people praying for those impacted and thousands of dollars donated to a victims fund.

2. Making the Grade with Rebecca: This year I took on an education based series. I saw a need in our community for some positive news, spotlighting schools, classes, teachers and students shining bright in our viewing area. From the first feature about a summer book delivery program to our most recent story about adults with special needs wrapping hundreds of gifts for a community event, this monthly series has become my baby.

3. President Donald Trump taking office: This was the first presidential election that I have reported on in my professional career. In 2017 we witnessed history as Donald Trump was sworn into office. From some controversial comments and actions to a new tax bill being signed into law, Mr. Trump has kept us on our toes.

4. Surviving in Style: Earlier this year while I was getting my hair done, I overheard a conversation about a program offered in central Wisconsin called Look Good Feel Better. After doing some research, I learned what it was all about. The program helps cancer patients get their confidence back by teaching them make-up and hair techniques. After getting in touch with the corporate office and basically begging to do this story, it was set. In April I got the rare opportunity to sit-in on a make-up session. There, I met Shelly Hoppe who was going through treatment. She gave us permission to film her during a very vulnerable time. I watched as a transformation was underway right in front of me. Shelly went from hesitant to hopeful. While she left with a huge smile on her face, I left with appreciation for the program and a new friendship. Shelly and I keep in touch on Facebook!

5. Solar Eclipse: Ending on a fun note: the total solar eclipse of 2017. There was so much hype leading up to this major astronomical event and I'll admit, I got sucked in. I enjoyed watching ABC's coverage from city to city as the moon passed between the earth and the sun and it went dark for a few moments. I raced into work to borrow some of the goofy glasses that would keep my eyes safe. Unfortunately, that day was cloudy and we didn't get a great view here in central Wisconsin. The next total solar eclipse in the U.S. will occur on April 8, 2024... and yes, I already have plans to view it from the path of totality!