Wisconsin Badgers football players catch 450 pound shark

The Wisconsin Badgers football team is having some fun in the sun in Florida before the Orange Bowl game Saturday.
One of the fun things the team has done? Caught a hammerhead shark.
A couple of the players went deep-water fishing and caught the 450 pound shark.
The team's twitter account posted a photo of a few players with the shark Wednesday.
The tweet featured a check list of things to complete before the Orange Bowl.
Make the trip to Miami ??????— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 27, 2017
Practice for @OrangeBowl ????
Go deep-sea fishing and catch a 450lb hammerhead... ???? pic.twitter.com/tIYgOZfs5g
Can't Find Something?
WAOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.