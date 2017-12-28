Wisconsin Badgers football players catch 450 pound shark - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin Badgers football players catch 450 pound shark

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
MIAMI (WAOW) -

The Wisconsin Badgers football team is having some fun in the sun in Florida before the Orange Bowl game Saturday.

One of the fun things the team has done? Caught a hammerhead shark.

A couple of the players went deep-water fishing and caught the 450 pound shark.

The team's twitter account posted a photo of a few players with the shark Wednesday.

The tweet featured a check list of things to complete before the Orange Bowl.

