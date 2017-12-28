Wausau finance director breaks down prepaying property taxes

On Wednesday the Internal Revenue Service released an advisory about prepayments and deductibles under the new tax law.

Property taxes have been deductible for federal taxes for years, but the new reforms cap those payments and make other changes.

"People who are custom to paying in December of 2017 certainly can prepay their taxes and someone who is typically used to paying their 2017 taxes in 2018 can come in early and pay their taxes but if you're looking to pay an estimate tax that has not yet been determined or generated that we can not accept," Wausau Finance Director, Maryanne Groat said. "And the IRS is saying that would not be deductible."

The new tax law is what's getting people to try and pay next years' taxes before they have been assessed -- to take advantage of the deductible before the tax reforms go into effect.

"People never were really interested in making those kind of payments to us in the past because they knew that they were going to be able to claim it on their next years taxes," Groat said. "But because of the change in the taxes and the limitation on property tax deduction I think it's caused people to want to behave differently than they have behaved in the past."

The reason it's not deductible and the reason the city cannot accept a payment is because the assessor has not established a value on properties yet, Groat said. The values would still be based on January 1 of 2018.

Property owners now are busy paying 2017 taxes, and there are several ways to do it; inside city hall, in a drop box outside city hall, and at several area banks.