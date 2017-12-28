Mayor: Wausau ending legal battle against new Village of Maine

WAUSAU (WAOW) - The city of Wausau has ended its legal battle against the new Village of Maine in a dispute that involved how best to develop land, including by annexation, Mayor Robert Mielke said Thursday.

A lawsuit claiming the Town of Maine developed its incorporation strategy in violation of the state open meetings law will be dismissed, he said. And the city has agreed to drop its challenge to a state ruling that approved a cooperative boundary plan among Maine, the Town of Texas and the Village of Brokaw

"With this settlement, Wausau is hopeful that Maine will be successful in financing and building the infrastructure needed to provide the full range of municipal services to support its residents and support economic development," the mayor said in a statement.

Some landowners who joined in the legal challenges wanted to be annexed into the city because of readily available water and sewer services.

Changes in Maine's government began as a way to help solve Brokaw's financial problems.

Brokaw is millions of dollars in debt from changes to its water system and has been looking for ways to solve the problem after a Wausau Paper mill, the biggest water user, closed. One was to merge with nearby Maine and Texas but neither could take on Brokaw's debt.

The vote to make Maine a village gave that government more flexibility to handle the debt, including grants and other state assistance, authorities said.

Mielke said Thursday the city wants Marathon County and the Wausau Chamber of Commerce to work for "pro-development" solutions for property owners just outside the city who want to develop their lands.

The mayor said the corridor north of the city is ripe for "high-value economic development" and it will be stifled without adequate urban services like water and sewer.

The Village of Maine has recently been awarded $4 million in federal grants and loans make improvements to Brokaw's water system.