Thursday Sports Report: 46th annual Sentry Classic tips off at UWSP

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Here are Thursday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

BOYS BASKETBALL
   Amherst 60, Almond-Bancroft 38
   Beaver Dam 56, Merrill 53
   Columbus Catholic 69, Wild Rose 56
   Edgar 56, Colby 37
   Fall River 72, Newman Catholic 55
   Greenwood 53, Athens 48
   Niagara 73, Tigerton 54
   Northland Pines 71, Hurley 46
   Port Edwards 53, Wautoma 43
GIRLS BASKETBALL
   Adams-Friendship 46, Almond-Bancroft 39
   Amherst 58, Osseo-Fairchild 31
   Athens 53, Greenwood 44
   Marshfield 74, Oshkosh North 54
   Necedah 63, Pittsville 31
   Neillsville 54, Auburndale 24
   Oconto 64, Rosholt 28
   Pacelli 52, St. Mary Catholic 27
   Stevens Point 73, Waukesha North 46
   Superior 50, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 47
   Wausau West 86, Hudson 62
   Wild Rose 46, Weyauwega-Fremont 39
   Wittenberg-Birnamwood 51, Northland Pines 25

BOYS HOCKEY
   D.C. Everest 2, Antigo 1, OT
   Wausau West 4, Neenah/Hortonville 2
   Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 5, Tomah 0
GIRLS HOCKEY
   Metro Lynx 3, Lakeland/Tomahawk 2
   Northern Edge 2, Icebergs 1
   Forest Lake, Minn. 3, Central Wisconsin Storm 1

