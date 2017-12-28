ROUGH RIDE: A major road in Marathon Co. raises concerns

A major road in Marathon County offers a rough and bumping ride.

On Schofield Avenue you might feel yourself bouncing in the seat of your car while driving. That's because of the bumps caused by the cold weather.

According to the Department of Transportation, when water gets into the crack of the road it will freeze and heave up the pavement.

"Typically it's not something we're going to do anything about during the winter," said Operation Supervisor, Brent Matthews.

He said the bumps are almost inevitable during the winter. He advises drivers to slow down when approaching the bumps to avoid damage to their cars.

Local drivers like Lonnie Hamman said he's experienced the bumps for about a year.

"It doesn't matter what kind of vehicle you're in, it kind of shakes you all over the place," Hamman said.

Matthews tells Newsline 9 that sometimes the warm weather helps smooth out the bumps, but if the roads don't improve then they will take the next steps.

"We'll come out and mill the surface up to smooth it out again," Matthews said.

The Schofield Department of Public Works said letters have been sent to the DOT, and the agency is well aware of the problem.