Unattended cars could lead to fines in Wisconsin

By Mimi Mitrovic, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

With cold Wisconsin winters many drivers will warm up their vehicles before heading out. However, in some cities it's illegal.

Milwaukee, Madison, La Crosse and Eau Claire have an ordinance that hands out fines to residents who leave their car running unattended.

Officials say the purpose of the law is to reduce the number of vehicle thefts, but in Wausau the ordinance doesn't exist.

"I don't see any particular concerns in this area." said Lt. Mark Pankow of Wausau Police. "However, people do need to be aware because they need to be responsible of their own property."

