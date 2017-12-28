Man dies after hitting semi in Waupaca Co.

WAUPACA CO., (WBAY) -- Waupaca County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed a man.

They were dispatched to a crash on Thursday afternoon involving a semi tractor trailer and a pickup truck on Highway 10 near Cobbtown Road.

Waupaca County Deputies determined that the semi was going west bound when an east bound truck lost control, crossing the median and hitting the semi.

The 46-year-old driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Westbound lanes on Highway 10 were closed for several hours while the crash was being investigated.

The crash is under investigation.