Top 5 biggest stories of the year in central Wisconsin

2017 was filled with moments of tragedy, but triumph as well in central Wisconsin. We took a look back at some of the major stories to happen in our area throughout the year. While some are serious, others either warmed your heart or went viral.

1. The March 22 shooting rampage: Four innocent people were killed after a gunman opened fire in Marathon County. The shooting rampage began as a domestic dispute that spiraled into two bank employees, an attorney and a detective all losing their lives. An hours long standoff at an apartment complex ensued. The gunmen later died at the hospital from his gunshot wounds. That day has forever been burned into the memories of the residents throughout the area. While the tragedy shook the community, there were moments of hope. The community came together immediately after the rampage and has continued to show their support and honor the victims months later.

2. Boy gifts Nintendo Wii to police: One example of community support was seen in the actions of a 7-year-old Wausau boy. Shortly after the tragedy, Brady Duke donated his Nintendo Wii to the Wausau Police Department. The news of his kind gesture made its way all the way back to Nintendo. Several weeks later, Nintendo sent Duke a Nintendo Switch which was delivered to him by the Wausau Police Department.

3. Severe storms cause widespread floods, damage in Stevens Point: Storms ripped through Stevens Point leaving thousands without power and trees down on every corner. It took weeks for crews to clean up the mess left behind. Trees fell into homes, businesses were shut down, parks and roads were closed.

4. Lincoln Hills turmoil comes to light: The embattled youth prison in Irma has been under constant scrutiny and criticism in 2017. Current and former employees spoke out about violence and harassment at the facility. They detailed their harrowing accounts of being assaulted. Understaffing has been an issue many employees have spoke on. The problems plaguing the youth prison led to some state leaders to call for it to be shut down or repurposed. Numerous state officials have weighed in on the facility after the problems were exposed. As the year comes to a close, the future of Lincoln Hills is still unclear.

5. Man gets locked in Kwik Trip beer cooler: This story out of Marshfield garnered some national media attention. The man said he was locked inside a beer cooler at a Kwik Trip and decided to have several drinks. It was hours later that a customer noticed the man was inside, but not before he polished off an 18 ounce bottle of Icehouse Beer and three cans of Four Loko.