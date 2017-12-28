Sylvan Hill reopens after bitter cold - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Sylvan Hill reopens after bitter cold

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

Sylvan Hill reopened Thursday after closing for a day due to cold weather.

Even though temperatures are still cold, people were out enjoying the tubing hill.

Riders said with the dusting of snow we got Thursday, it was a perfect night to get out and enjoy the weather.

"We were just looking for something to do," said Abby West, who was out at the hill. "It's really fun." 

The riders said they were happy that the hill was back open, but after about an hour they were ready to get back inside and warm up.

