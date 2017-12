Newsline 9 is saying goodbye to Pat Powers. He has been part of the WAOW family for 40 years!

Of his nearly four decade long career, Pat spent the majority of his time directing. While working on Wake Up, he gets to work well before the sun is up. Now he says he'll probably sleep in until 5 or 6 a.m.

Pat also spent may years working as a director on Pack Attack. You also may have heard his voice in some area TV ads!

Congrats, Pat! We'll miss you!