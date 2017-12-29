1 dead in Clark Co. house fire

One person is dead after a Clark County house fire early Friday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Department.

The fire happened at a house in the Township of Dewhurst at N459 Arnold Creek Rd around 1 a.m., according to the sheriff.

The house was engulfed when deputies arrived on the scene.

The homeowner, Alex F. Macha, 91, was found dead inside the home, the sheriff said.

The Hatfield Area Fire Department responded to the scene with the Black River Falls Fire and Ambulance Service, Neillsville Area Fire Department and the Clark County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Office. The Wisconsin Department of Justice State Fire Marshal’s Office has been requested to assist in this investigation, the sheriff said.

The sheriff said Macha appears to be the only person in the home at the time of the fire.

The cause is still under investigation. Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.