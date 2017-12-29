Deputies: Man rigs front door to electrocute his pregnant wife

A Florida man was arrested after rigging his door in an attempt to electrocute his pregnant wife, Flagler County deputies said.

Deputies were called to a home on White Hall Drive in Palm Coast on Tuesday for a security check.

A man told deputies his son-in-law, Michael Scott Wilson, told him that he shouldn't let a child touch the front door of his home.

Authorities said the door was barricaded when they arrived, and that there were burn marks near the handle.

When a deputy kicked the door, they said there was a large spark.

Investigators said Wilson rigged an electrical device to the top door lock and the lower door handle to hurt his estranged, pregnant wife.

Wilson is also accused of stealing a gun from his wife's father.

Wilson was arrested in Knoxville Tennessee on Thursday and faces two counts of attempted aggravated battery on a pregnant person and one county of grand theft of a fire arm.

He will be extradited to Flagler County to face charges.