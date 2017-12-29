TV engineer captured historic Ice Bowl quarterback sneak

It's been 50 years since the Green Bay Packers defeated the Dallas Cowboys at the historic Ice Bowl at Lambeau Field. The game, remembered as one of the greatest sporting events of all time, remains a strong point of pride in Titletown.

It was our Green Bay affiliate WBAY-TV engineer Rex Marx who captured one of the most iconic moments of the Ice Bowl--and NFL history--when Packers quarterback Bart Starr scored the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds.

It's to the point that you cannot talk about the Ice Bowl without picturing that moment seen from the lens of Rex Marx.

At the time, Rex was just beginning his long career at WBAY-TV, where he still works today. Rex also worked as a photographer for NFL Films. On Dec. 31, 1967, it was his job to film the Ice Bowl.

The day before the game, Rex wired the stadium for an intercom system which would allow the director to communicate with the 10 photographers shooting the game. The temperatures that day were fairly mild. The next morning, well, that was a different story.

"And so I complacently went home, got my equipment all packed and ready to go and the next morning I get up, open the door and say, 'man is it cold outside,'" Rex remembers. "Turned the radio on, now we hear what's going on. I looked at the thermometer outside, it was like 16-below zero and I thought, oh my goodness."

After getting his car to start, Rex met up with the rest of the crew four hours before kickoff. His position was high above the south end zone and next to the scoreboard.

"We had to go there and pull our equipment up a fire escape ladder, maybe 30 feet, so we'd tied a rope around and one of us could pull it up there, tie it on piece by piece." Rex said."The CBS camera guy was already set up and I see this big kerosene heater. Man I said, I'm blessed. Unfortunately the heater gave all kinds of reflected waves in front of your camera and we couldn't use it."

Once the game started, Rex was under too much pressure to think about the frigid conditions.

"I was worried about the intercom going out, I was worried about something happening to my camera, my film," Rex said.

"When Bob Ryan would call, he'd call a shot and then he'd say if it was a big shot. One of my players managed to make a tackle or something: 'Rex you got that?'"

"'Yes sir, Bob, good as can be.' But I didn't want to say, 'no, I missed it.' That probably would've been my last shot."

As the drama unfolded in the 4th quarter, and the Packers driving to win the game, Rex remembers a scary feeling on that steel platform.

"Fans were jumping. The thing was vibrating. You get the right vibration oscillating, that sucker could snap off, you could be 100 feet on the ground, we were all concerned about that," Rex said.

With 16 seconds to play and the Packers two feet from winning the game, Rex said a quick prayer.

"Oh God I hope they make it. I was a fan too, the Packers were my life," Rex said.

Rex then captured the most famous play in Packers history--Bart Starr's quarterback sneak.

"I had an extremely tight lens, that was my shot, I was zoomed all the way in with a 400 mm and there's my brother's shot, see the super slow motion," Rex says. "I remember them saying, boy you two guys did a hell of a job. It was really being in the right place at the right time."

Over the years, Rex shot hundreds of games for NFL Films.