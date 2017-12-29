Investigators identify man killed in Waupaca Co. crash

A Michigan man was killed Thursday afternoon when his truck collided with a semi on Highway 10 in Waupaca County.

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Anthony Bean, 46, Grand Rapids, Mich.

At 2:44 p.m., rescue crews were called to Highway 10 near Cobbtown Road for a crash involving a semi tractor trailer and a pickup truck.

The Sheriff's Office says Bean's truck was driving east on the highway when it lost control, crossed the median, and hit a westbound semi.

Bean was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Westbound lanes of Highway 10 were closed for several hours Thursday.

The crash is under investigation.