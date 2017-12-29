Wausau man, 26, accused of pointing gun at a cousin and a neighbor

WAUSAU (WAOW) - In a dispute over money, a 26-year-old Wausau man pulled a gun out of a holster, "racked a round into the chamber," pointed it at his cousin and threatened to shoot him, according to a criminal complaint.

And days later in a dispute with an apartment neighbor, a 61-year-old woman told police the man pointed a pistol at her head and "she has never been so scared in her life. She thought he was going to kill her," another complaint said.

James Justin Mack Farrar was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety in the Dec. 11 incident in the Town of Rib Mountain. A judge Friday ordered him jailed on a $1,500 cash bond.

He was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and two misdemeanors, including possession of a firearm while intoxicated, in a Dec. 26 incident

The cousin told investigators he waited nearly three weeks to report the incident that involved past due rent because he was fearful for his safety, his family's safety and "the safety of the public," the complaint said.

The cousin said the confrontation with Farrar occurred in the hallway of an apartment complex, according to the complaint. He said at one point Farrar remarked, "This gun doesn't have a safety and I know how to use it."

Farrar told investigators his cousin pushed his way into the apartment building, made lunging movements toward him and he drew his gun because the cousin's "body language" warranted it, the complaint said.

Farrar said he called police after the incident but told officers not to make contact with the cousin because "it would make matters worse," the complaint said.

A judge set a preliminary hearing for Jan. 8 for prosecutors to present evidence justifying the charge, which carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison.

The incident with the woman took place at Farrar's apartment complex and he denied pointing the gun at her, the complaint said.

The complaint said a preliminary breath test found Farrar's blood-alcohol level at 0.241 percent - three times the legal limit to drive - and police confiscated a loaded .40-caliber Walther PPX pistol from his bedroom.