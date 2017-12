The Green Bay Packers have made Davante Adams a priority.

The Packers are signing the 25-year old wide receiver to 4-year deal worth $58.75 million, including $18 million signing bonus and includes $32 million in the first two years, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, per a source.

In 14 games this year, Adams caught 74 passes for 885 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Randall Cobb has one more year left on his 4-year, $40 million deal while Jordy Nelson has one more season on a 4-year, $39 million deal. One or both could be in danger of being released or having to take a pay cut this offseason, per @RobDemovsky. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2017

Adams will not play in the team's regular season finale on Sunday in Detroit.