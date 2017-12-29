Motorist narrowly misses Adams County deputy

An Adams County Sheriff's deputy had a close call this week when a motorist failed to move to an outside lane and nearly hit the deputy.

The video posted to the Adams County Sheriff's office Facebook page shows the deputy standing next to a vehicle that had been pulled over.

As the deputy speaks with the driver, a pickup in the far right lane passes precariously close to the deputy, forcing him to lean out of the way.

The deputy then quickly finishes with the driver he had pulled over and takes off after the vehicle that nearly hit him. The driver received several citations, according to the sheriff.

To help safeguard law enforcement officers, emergency responders, road maintenance workers and others who work on the side of highways, the sheriff's office reminds motorists that Wisconsin has a "Move Over Law."

The law requires drivers to shift lanes or slow down in order to provide a "safety zone" for a squad car, ambulance, fire truck, tow truck, utility vehicle or highway maintenance vehicle that is stopped on the side of a road with its warning lights flashing.

Drivers have two options for creating a safety zone:

If the road has more than one directional lane, like the Interstate, and you can switch lanes safely, you must move over to vacate the lane closest to the law enforcement or other vehicle with its lights flashing.

If the road has a single directional lane or you can't safely move over, you must reduce your speed.

Drivers who get a ticket will be assessed three demerit points on your license and a $249 fine. In addition, the driver’s license will be suspended if a driver is involved in a crash. Drivers may serve up to seven years in prison if you hurt or kill someone.

Also ensure that your windshield is clear of ice and snow before you drive, and increase your following distance to allow more time to respond to changing road conditions.