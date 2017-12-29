Firefighters urge residents to check smoke detectors

As fires continue to spark in Central Wisconsin, officials are reminding home owners just how important it is to have a working smoke detector.

House fires are a common occurrence and while they are sometimes out of your control, smoke detectors can help minimize damage.

"You should have a smoke detector in every house on every floor for early detection, ideally located outside the bedrooms," said Michael Faehling of the Wausau Fire Department.

Firefighters said it's important to check your detectors every month and the batteries should be changed annually.

"It's critical, most of the time if it happens in the during the night while people are sleeping you're going to want to get up and get out of there," said Faehling

According to the National Fire Protection Association, 50 percent of non-working detectors are due to missing or disconnected batteries.

Last week two fires sparked in Wood County, neither the apartment nor the home had a working smoke detector. According to the Marshfield Fire Department, the house is considered a total loss.

"If you don't have a detector it's possible you might not even know you have a fire," said Faehling. "You might sleep through it and get caught in the fire and then might not wake up."

Firefighters say detectors help prevent fires from growing and causing more damage than if your smoke alarm went off for an early fire detection.

The NFPA also said three of every five home fire deaths are due to a lack of smoke alarms.