Ringing in the New Year in a safe way

As people get ready to celebrate ringing in the new year, city officials are warning you the dangers of having too much fun.

Wausau Police Officer Nicholas Walter said New Year's Eve is one of the busiest days for the department as they patrol the streets to make sure everyone is safe.

"We just ask everyone to have a good time and be safe doing it," Walter said.

Last year the department had 212 OWIs and five of them happened on New Year's Eve.

"If you plan on drinking make sure you have a safe way back home," Walter said.

According to the President of the Marathon County Tavern League Karen Zeller there are 99 bars and restaurants in the area that are eligible to offer safe ride vouchers to their customers.

Zeller said there's no reason for anyone to drive home while intoxicated.

Some bars that are not apart of Tavern League have other ways to get you home safely.

"We will pay for your taxi, or Uber, or whatever it is," said Tyler Vogh, the owner of Malarkey's Pub. "We just want everyone to be safe.

Police advise you to have a plan on how you're going to get back home before heading out.