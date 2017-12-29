Fire breaks out at Marathon Co. manufacturing company

TOWN OF HAMBURG (WAOW) -- A fire broke out at Marth Woods Shavings Supply Incorporated Friday evening in Marathon County, according to officials on scene.

The blaze started just before 5 p.m. inside a silo.

Officials say the cause was likely a spark that got into the silo; the internal safety system helped prevent the fire from spreading.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames in under an hour. Initially there were concerns that the silo could collapse, but the quick response prevented it.

No one was injured.

Several fire departments and the Salvation Army were on scene providing assistance.

