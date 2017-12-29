Wisconsin U18 Curling Championship underway - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin U18 Curling Championship underway

By Curtis Aderholdt, Photo Journalist
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

A youth state curling competition started on Wednesday in Wausau.
    
The first and second place teams for boys and girls earn trips to the national competition in Bemidgi, Minnesota.
    
Because of that, officials said this is one of the most important curling events of the year for the young athletes.

"At Bemidgi there'll be I believe 12 teams in each bracket and they will represent the best curling teams from all of the curling states, the major curling states in the country," said Mark Hartman, Junior Chair of the Wisconsin State Curling Association.

Viau Rink from the Stevens Point Curling Club won the WI State Junior Girls Curling Title and also qualified for the National Championship. 

On the boys side, the Marquardt rink won the WI State Junior Boys Curling Title and also qualified for the U18 Nationals in Bemidji.
    
The U18 state championship is set to finish Saturday.
    
The national competition will take place from Feb. 20 to the 25.

