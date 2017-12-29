Friday Sports Report: SPASH boys basketball clip Burlington in S - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Friday Sports Report: SPASH boys basketball clip Burlington in Sentry Classic night cap

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Connect
STEVENS POINT Wis. (WAOW) -

Boys Basketball

Rhinelander 67 Waupaca 36

Waukesha West 34 Wisconsin Lutheran 26

Newman Catholic 84 Marion 38

Stevens Point 64 Burlington 49

Green Bay Southwest 56 Wisconsin Rapids 51


Girls Basketball

Tri-County 64 Adams-Friendship 39

Westfield 41 Almond-Bancroft 35

Hayward 68 Mosinee 20

Necedah 53 Port Edwards 45

Wisconsin Rapids 59 Rhinelander 46

Divine Savior Holy Angels 76 Stevens Point 69

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.