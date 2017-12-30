Sea of red invades Miami as Badgers fans gear up for Orange Bowl

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Shelby Miller struck out seven and allowed three hits over six innings, and Mark Ellis had two RBIs in his return from the disabled list to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-1 win Tuesday night over the Milwaukee Brewers.More >>
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Shelby Miller struck out seven and allowed three hits over six innings, and Mark Ellis had two RBIs in his return from the disabled list to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 6-1 win Tuesday night over the Milwaukee Brewers.More >>
Visiting UW-Superior took two both games of a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) doubleheader against the second-ranked UW-Stevens Point baseball team on Sunday at University Field.More >>
Visiting UW-Superior took two both games of a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) doubleheader against the second-ranked UW-Stevens Point baseball team on Sunday at University Field.More >>
Last year's Badgers starting quarterback Joel Stave sat out Wisconsin's annual spring game due to an injury on Saturday, giving Tanner McEvoy and other Badgers quarterbacks an opportunity to showcase themselves. More >>
Last year's Badgers starting quarterback Joel Stave sat out Wisconsin's annual spring game due to an injury on Saturday, giving Tanner McEvoy and other Badgers quarterbacks an opportunity to showcase themselves. More >>
Cam Seidl threw his second shutout of the season to lead the second-ranked UW-Stevens Point baseball team to a 6-0 win in game two of a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) doubleheader against UW-La Crosse after the Eagles won game one 11-6 on Monday afternoon at University Field. More >>
Cam Seidl threw his second shutout of the season to lead the second-ranked UW-Stevens Point baseball team to a 6-0 win in game two of a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) doubleheader against UW-La Crosse after the Eagles won game one 11-6 on Monday afternoon at University Field. More >>
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Jaden Schwartz scored with 2:27 remaining during a 4-on-4 situation and the St. Louis Blues beat the Wild 2-1 on Friday night to leave Minnesota with a 2-0 leadMore >>
Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH'-nihs an-teh-toh-KAHM'-poh) scored 23 points, including the questionable game-winning basket with 1.3 seconds left, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 97-95. Milwaukee...More >>
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points, including the questionable game-winning basket with 1.3 seconds left, and the Milwaukee Bucks ended Oklahoma City's six-game winning streak, beating the Thunder 97-95 on...More >>
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 23 points, including the questionable game-winning basket with 1.3 seconds left, and the Milwaukee Bucks ended Oklahoma City's six-game winning streak, beating the Thunder 97-95 on Friday...More >>