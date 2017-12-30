Transgender people cleared to join military, for now - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Transgender people cleared to join military, for now

Posted:
WASHINGTON (AP) -

The Justice Department is putting its attempt to ban transgender military recruits on hold.

The decision means enlistment of transgender people can start Jan. 1.

But their future in the armed forces remains murky. The Justice Department isn't dropping its court fight to uphold its proposed ban on transgender enlistment. Instead it says it will wait for a Pentagon study on the issue in coming weeks before deciding what to do.

A federal appeals court recently refused the Trump administration's request to let the ban start Jan. 1. Other federal judges have also refused to side with the administration.

President Donald Trump said in July that the government would not allow transgender people to serve in the military, reversing Obama-era policy. So far he's unable to achieve that ban.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.