Texting ban may soon be enforced on Florida's deadly roads

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) -

Florida has some of the nation's deadliest roads, but it is one of the last states to not fully ban texting while driving.

That may soon change.

The Legislature is considering a bill to allow police to ticket someone for texting while driving.

Currently, Florida law says texting by noncommercial drivers is a secondary offense. That means officers must see another violation like speeding or an illegal lane change before they cite a driver for texting.

Forty-three states fully ban texting and driving.

