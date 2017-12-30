Pair of suspects arrested in brutal killings of 4 people in upst - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Pair of suspects arrested in brutal killings of 4 people in upstate New York, police say

TROY, NY (ABC) -

Troy police have arrested two people in connection with the quadruple homicide that shocked the small central New York town earlier this week.

An official with the Troy Police Department confirmed the arrest to ABC News early Saturday. The two suspects had been brought in for questioning Friday evening in the killings of the four people, including two children.

There were no further details on the suspects, however, they are expected to be arraigned about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The two women, aged 36 and 22, and two children, aged 11 and 5, were found in the basement of their Troy home on the day after Christmas.

Police said the two women, Shanta Myers and Brandi Mells, were in a relationship. Shanise Myers, 5, and Jeremiah Myers, 11, were Shanta's children from a previous relationship.

An undated photo of Shanta Myers, 36, who was found dead, along with her children and her partner, in Troy, N.Y., Dec. 26, 2017.

An undated photo of Brandi Mells, 22, who was found dead in an apartment in Troy, N.Y., Dec. 26, 2017.

Troy Police Chief John Tedesco said in a press conference on Wednesday the killings weren't believed to be a random act.

Tedesco called the murders "an act of savagery" and said the officers involved in the case would not be able to forget the brutal crime scene.

Police secure the perimeter of a home in Troy, N.Y., Dec. 26, 2017, after four bodies were discovered in a basement apartment. Troy police say the deaths are being treated as suspicious.more +

"I don't need to speak about the horrific events that took place in that apartment, especially dealing with children," Tedesco said.

"The emotions of a police officer are something you repress because there is a job to be done," he added.

Troy is located in the capital region, just outside of Albany, New York.

ABC News' Emily Shapiro and Will Gretsky contributed to this report.

