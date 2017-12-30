Pair of suspects arrested in brutal killings of 4 people in upstate New York, police say

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have crashed to the ground in a planned implosion with roughly 500 pounds of dynamite

A cruise ship passenger who saw the aftermath of a tour bus crash that killed 11 foreigners in southeastern Mexico said she saw skid marks leading to a trail of broken glass and an overturned bus in the ditch

Old-school arcade game of pinball is taking on a new life

Using video game technology and animation, the U.S. Army and Homeland Security Department have developed a computer-based simulator that can train everyone from teachers to first responders on how to react to an active shooter scenario.

Plunging temperatures across half the country underscore a stark reality for low-income Americans who rely on heating aid

Two young Milwaukee police officers are being hailed as heroes after rescuing two unconscious teenagers from a burning car

A Republican lawmaker says it's time to pick the winner in a bitterly contested race that could decide the balance of power in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Authorities say an employee walked into a Los Angeles-area law firm and shot two men, killing one and injuring one.

Two security guards were fatally shot Saturday while investigating a disturbance in a room at a hotel-casino and the alleged shooter is facing critical injuries after turning the gun on himself.

The Justice Department is putting its attempt to ban transgender military enlistment on hold.

For only the second time since 9/11, the U.S. defense secretary didn't visit U.S. troops in a war zone during December.

In 2017, California state lawmakers passed and Gov. Jerry Brown signed nearly 900 new laws, most of which take effect Monday.

The daughter of Black Lives Matter icon Eric Garner has died after a weeklong hospital stay for a heart attack.

Florida has some of the nation's deadliest roads, but it is one of the last states to not fully ban texting while driving.

Texting ban may soon be enforced on Florida's deadly roads

New Year's Eve advice: Dress in layers, lay off the booze and bring some hand warmers.

A law enforcement official says police in Los Angeles have arrested a man they suspect made a hoax phone call that resulted in a fatal police shooting in Kansas.

Troy police have arrested two people in connection with the quadruple homicide that shocked the small central New York town earlier this week.

An official with the Troy Police Department confirmed the arrest to ABC News early Saturday. The two suspects had been brought in for questioning Friday evening in the killings of the four people, including two children.

There were no further details on the suspects, however, they are expected to be arraigned about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Young children, same-sex couple killed in act of 'savagery' in upstate New York identified by police

Young boy and girl among 4 killed in act of 'savagery' in upstate New York, police say

4 found dead in basement apartment in Troy, New York

The two women, aged 36 and 22, and two children, aged 11 and 5, were found in the basement of their Troy home on the day after Christmas.

Police said the two women, Shanta Myers and Brandi Mells, were in a relationship. Shanise Myers, 5, and Jeremiah Myers, 11, were Shanta's children from a previous relationship.

Troy Police Department

An undated photo of Shanta Myers, 36, who was found dead, along with her children and her partner, in Troy, N.Y., Dec. 26, 2017.

Troy Police Department

An undated photo of Brandi Mells, 22, who was found dead in an apartment in Troy, N.Y., Dec. 26, 2017.

Troy Police Chief John Tedesco said in a press conference on Wednesday the killings weren't believed to be a random act.

Tedesco called the murders "an act of savagery" and said the officers involved in the case would not be able to forget the brutal crime scene.

Nicholas Buonanno/The Record/AP

Police secure the perimeter of a home in Troy, N.Y., Dec. 26, 2017, after four bodies were discovered in a basement apartment. Troy police say the deaths are being treated as suspicious.more +

"I don't need to speak about the horrific events that took place in that apartment, especially dealing with children," Tedesco said.

"The emotions of a police officer are something you repress because there is a job to be done," he added.

Troy is located in the capital region, just outside of Albany, New York.

ABC News' Emily Shapiro and Will Gretsky contributed to this report.