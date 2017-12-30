Packers sign center Corey Linsley to contract extension

The Green Bay Packers have signed center Corey Linsley to a contract extension, the team announced Saturday.

Linsley was drafted out of Ohio State as the first of two choices in the fifth round (161st overall) by the Packers in 2014.

He has started all 53 regular-season games he has played in over four years, including being the only Green Bay offensive lineman to start every game this season.

He has also started all seven of the Packers postseason contests since 2014.

On Friday, the team signed a contract extension with Davante Adams.